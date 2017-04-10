Danny Kelley sentenced to probation on felony theft charges

Former Fleming Furniture owner Danny Kelley will not be spending any time in jail. He has instead been sentenced to probation.



Kelley was charged with not ordering customers' furniture after they paid for it.



He pleaded guilty to 12 felony theft charges in December.



On Monday, he was sentenced to two and a half years on probation.



During that probation he will not be able to operate a business that collects money from customers to order furniture.



He will also need to serve 20 hours of community service each month while on probation.



We wish to be transparent in our reporting. Kelley's company, Kelley-Wiggins Furniture, owes a significant amount of money to our parent company, Paxton Media Group. We have turned these unpaid advertising bills over to a collector.