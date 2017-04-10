Easter egg hunt to be held at Murray State University on Monday

Murray State University will be holding an Easter egg hunt on Monday.



Children from newborns to 10 years old can take part in the egg hunt. There will be approximately 2,000 candy-filled eggs hidden in Alumni Plaza. Children will be divided by age groups.



Along with the egg hunt, children can also take pictures with the Dunker Bunny. Photos will be available through e-mail.



Registration begins at 5:00 p.m. and the egg hunt starts at 5:30 p.m.



The event is being held at the Sid Easley Alumni Center. Parking will be available at the Stewart Stadium Lot.