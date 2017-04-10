Investigation underway into deadly Williamson County, Illinois c - WPSD Local 6: Your news, weather, and sports authority

Investigation underway into deadly Williamson County, Illinois crash

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL -

An investigation is underway into a deadly crash that happened Sunday in Williamson County, Illinois.

The Williamson County Sheriff's Office says around 10:30 p.m. Sunday deputies were called to a single car crash on Old Frankfort Road just south of Fowler School Road.

Deputies say the car went off the road and hit a tree, killing the 41-year-old Stewart Lasswell of Marion, Illinois. Lasswell was the only person in the car.

An autopsy was scheduled for Tuesday.

