Investigation underway into deadly Williamson County, Illinois crash

An investigation is underway into a deadly crash that happened Sunday in Williamson County, Illinois.



The Williamson County Sheriff's Office says around 10:30 p.m. Sunday deputies were called to a single car crash on Old Frankfort Road just south of Fowler School Road.



Deputies say the car went off the road and hit a tree, killing the 41-year-old Stewart Lasswell of Marion, Illinois. Lasswell was the only person in the car.



An autopsy was scheduled for Tuesday.