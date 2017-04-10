Danny Kelley's family and friends ask judge for probation

The former Fleming Furniture owner who took money from customers, but never ordered their furniture, will not spend a day in jail. Danny Kelley will spend two and a half years on probation.

We've followed the story since Kelley's arrest on 12 felony theft charges more than a year go.

McCracken County Circuit Judge Tim Kaltenbach says Kelley cooperated heavily with the police investigation by paying restitution to all the people listed in the criminal complaint. Kelley is 69 years old, and has no prior criminal history.

As Kelley entered the courtroom Monday to find out whether he'd spend time in prison, he was surrounded by family and friends. A group of them testified on his behalf. They included longtime friend Pete Gunn, who lent him more than $100,000 to pay restitution and has yet to be repaid.

"I think he's learned a lot. I think he's learned his lesson and paid for his wrongs," Gunn said.

Kaltenbach sentenced Kelley to probation, but the judge says it has nothing to do with who Kelley is or the volunteer work he's done.

"You're 69 and this is the first time you've had any criminal behavior, and that weighs heavily," Kaltenbach said.

Kelley still owns KK's Attic, a used-furniture store. He can still operate that business, but Kaltenbach made it clear Kelley can't take customers money to order new furniture.

During his probation, Kelley has to perform 20 hours of community service a month. Before the judge announced this sentence, prosecutor Raymond McGee reminded him of the impact Kelley's actions had on many lives.

"A lot of people were deceived, and to a lot of people who maybe gave him $2,000 to order a piece of furniture, that was quite an inconvenience and an arm to them," McGee said.

If Kelley violates conditions of his probation, he will spend 14 months in prison.

We've also told you about at least six civil cases against Kelley. Most of those people and businesses with a case against him won't be paid, because of Kelley's bankruptcy. Many are also listed as creditors in the bankruptcy.

His attorney and a bankruptcy trustee are still trying to find out if Kelley owns anything else he can sell to pay off some of the creditors. It could also end up as a no-asset case, which means no creditors will be paid.

We wish to be transparent in our reporting. Kelley's company, Kelley-Wiggins Furniture, owes a significant amount of money to our parent company, Paxton Media Group. We have turned these unpaid advertising bills over to a collector.