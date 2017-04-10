Lawsuit says someone urinated on Kentucky worker's chair

A state worker has sued the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, alleging sex discrimination and claiming that someone defecated in her office and urinated on her chair.



Sandy Sizemore Jackson said janitors had to clean up feces from her office floor. And she said she began to "smell something funny" when she sat down to work one day in March 2015. When she stood up, her pants were wet. Her supervisor told her to throw the chair away and order another one.



Transportation Cabinet spokesman Ryan Watts said he had not seen the lawsuit and declined to comment. While the cabinet was the only defendant named in the lawsuit, Jackson places most of the blame on Mark Hoskins, a political appointee of former Democratic Gov. Steve Beshear. Hoskins denied the allegations, calling Jackson "a troubled employee."