New industry chooses South Fulton because of 'the good people' there

Plenty of locals came out to support the opening of a new industry in their town.

Color Coat Inc. has moved into this warehouse in South Fulton's Industrial Park.

Color Coat Inc. Vice President William Nowak said he chose to bring his business to South Fulton for the people.

The vinyl, window, and door painting company will create 80 new jobs. Nowak said that will add up to $600,000 in capital.

The hiring process is starting right away. You can fill out an application in person at 1200 Industrial Park Drive in South Fulton all week.

Nowak said he is only hiring locals. "We're not going to be going outside the community. We are going to look in the community and work with the good people here," he emphasized.

South Fulton Mayor David Lamb said he is looking at the big picture.

"We have, I believe, a high unemployment rate here in Obion County, and hopefully this will bring it down," said Lamb. Obion County has a 9.3 percent unemployment rate as of 2015, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics: nearly double the national average of 4.7 percent.

Lamb said he hopes this new industry will start a ripple effect in South Fulton. "I hope this is a chain reaction and will work on bringing more industry in here," he said.

Turnout at a ribbon cutting at the future Color Coat site Monday mirrored the local excitement. Tennessee Economic Development Commissioner Bobby Rolfe said it best.

"Any time we can announce new jobs, it's a great day in Tennessee."