Deputies: 2 men arrested after threatening social media posts reported

Two men were arrested Monday after law enforcement received a tip alleging a Paducah man, who is a convicted felon, had a gun and was threatening to harm people with it on social media.

The McCracken County Sheriff's Department says it received the tip Monday, which alleged 22-year-old Matthew Conner had a gun and was threatening people via social media. Sheriff's detectives and officers with the Kentucky Department of Probation and Parole found Conner at a home on Palmer Street in Paducah.

Deputies say Conner had a Savage .22-caliber rifle and ammunition in his possession. Detectives searched the home, and they say they saw methamphetamine in plain view in the bedroom of 22-year-old Justin Adams.

The sheriff's department says detectives also found meth, smoking pipes, a digital scale, and a high-powered 7.62 mm rifle.

Conner and Adams were arrested and jailed in the McCracken County Regional Jail.

Conner is charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and Adams is charged with possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.