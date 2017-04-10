Carbondale begins downtown revitalization

Chango’s Bar and Grill Carlos Cerrato says he hopes the city’s downtown makeover can help businesses around Carbondale's downtown.

City leaders are excited to start the first phase of a downtown revitalization project in Carbondale.

Crews have begun work to change the landscape of downtown Carbondale, Illinois, as part of the first phase of its downtown revitalization project. Already, city leaders and business owners are excited about the project.

Chango’s Bar and Grill in downtown Carbondale opened its doors a few months ago, but owner and manager Carlos Cerrato said he’s having no trouble getting people in off the main road in to try his food.

"Yeah, we're doing good, really good —better than we expected," said Cerrato. He said as more people find out about the place, the restaurant is busier almost every week.

The revitalization project crews will go right past his restaurant, working to make the well-traveled area more attractive for visitors.

Cerrato said he believes it will.

Crews are taking down utility poles from South Illinois Avenue and moving them behind businesses like Chango’s. The poles will be replaced with trees and planters to create more green space around downtown.

"Which is supposed to make downtown look less industrial and more green, more inviting and welcoming," Carbondale city spokeswoman Amy Fox said. Fox said from West Mill Street to West Cherry Street, they’ll repair sidewalks, add curbs and more decorative street lighting. She said crews are starting at the heart of downtown Carbondale first, but plan to expand.

"We're really excited about this, because it's been something we've been talking about for many, many years," Fox said. Fox said the city hopes to make downtown a destination and bring more visitors to the community. It's a goal community members and businesses are getting behind.

"We hope they try it here, because everybody that tries always comes back again," Cerrato said. He said he hopes the city’s downtown makeover can help out local businesses like his around town.

It will take four to six weeks for crews to change out and move the utility poles, according to Fox. Then, work will begin to put in trees and new sidewalks along South Illinois Avenue, creating a better pedestrian route.

The city hopes to have the work, which is part of phase 1 of the downtown revitalization project, completed by August in time for the thousands of visitors expected for the solar eclipse.