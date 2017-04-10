Tennessee legislature passes rural broadband bill

Vice President Mike Pence promoted a revamped Senate health care bill Wednesday, choosing the home turf of Kentucky's high-profile senators to "turn up the heat" on the struggling Republican effort...More
Vice President Mike Pence promoted a revamped Senate health care bill Wednesday, choosing the home turf of Kentucky's high-profile senators to "turn up the heat" on the struggling Republican effort...More
A credit ratings agency has removed Illinois from a credit watch since legislators approved a budget and ended a more than two-year impasse.More
A credit ratings agency has removed Illinois from a credit watch since legislators approved a budget and ended a more than two-year impasse.More
A new poll finds that the vast majority of Americans think they have too little influence in Washington and lack confidence in the nation's institutions.More
A new poll finds that the vast majority of Americans think they have too little influence in Washington and lack confidence in the nation's institutions.More
If the Trump administration gets its way, all U.S. citizens flying abroad will have to submit to face scans at airport security.More
If the Trump administration gets its way, all U.S. citizens flying abroad will have to submit to face scans at airport security.More
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Tuesday canceled the first two weeks of the usually sacrosanct August recess to give lawmakers time to catch up on a roster of unfinished legislation and a backlog of Trump administration nominees.More
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Tuesday canceled the first two weeks of the usually sacrosanct August recess to give lawmakers time to catch up on a roster of unfinished legislation and a backlog of Trump administration nominees.More