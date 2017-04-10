Details about I-24 wrong-way crash released to Local 6

It’s been less than one month since we saw shocking video of Dalton Lampley driving a garbage truck the wrong way down Interstate 24.

We’ve obtained a copy of the official police report from that day. It says there were 26 people in the cars and trucks that wrecked when Lampley drove the wrong way down the highway. Two were from Kentucky. Eight were traveling from Missouri. Thirteen were from Alabama.

Keith Todd with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet confirms the total cost of damage from that day is $6,750. That includes the guardrail Lampley came to a stop against in Calvert City, Kentucky. It also includes the cost of facilitating one-lane traffic during the repair days, as well as the posts on the wire barriers Lampley hit along the interstate. Todd says Lampley wiped out between 15 and 16 posts.

The purpose of those barriers is to keep cars and trucks from crossing over a median into oncoming traffic. Although March 17 video confirms those barriers were not, in fact, garbage truck resistant, they can withstand a strong impact. Todd says that type of barrier is capable of taking a hit from 85 percent of cars on the road. The maximum impact threshold for the barrier is a Dodge pickup 2500.

Jacob Clark is a professional truck driver. He drives from Wisconsin to Paducah every Monday. He says the barriers give him peace of mind. “It keeps the car on that side of the highway, and keeps me a lot safer,” he said.

The high-tension wire rope is crash tested by Brifen USA, a manufacturer out of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Although the barriers can cost roughly $120,000 per mile, they help Clark feel safe on his travels through west Kentucky.

Todd says the transportation cabinet will pay for the repairs up front, and Lampley’s insurance company will be billed. I do not know if Lampley’s private insurer will be billed or Waste Path’s, but I am working to find out.

Lampley will appear in court in McCracken County on April 18 and in Marshall County on April 19.

