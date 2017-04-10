HUD offering housing vouchers to households in 2 Alexander County Housing Authority complexes

CAIRO, IL -
The Department of Housing and Urban Development has made vouchers available to people living in the Elmwood and McBride housing complexes in Cairo, Illinois. HUD took control of the Alexander County Housing Authority last year following allegations of substandard and dangerous living conditions.
In addition to housing vouchers, HUD will offer relocation counseling for the 183 households affected to help them find available public housing where they can move.
U.S. Sens. Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth of Illinois released the following statement about the announcement:
After years of mismanagement and misuse of funds within the Alexander County Housing Authority, strong federal action is welcome to address the housing crisis in Cairo. This is a massive undertaking for HUD, and it will require close dialogue with local authorities and residents to mitigate the destabilizing effects of relocation – not only for the affected families, but for the city of Cairo, which is already suffering the consequences of population decline...We urge HUD to continue to hold public meetings and ensure residents have a clear understanding of their options.