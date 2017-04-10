HUD offering housing vouchers to households in 2 Alexander County Housing Authority complexes

The Department of Housing and Urban Development has made vouchers available to people living in the Elmwood and McBride housing complexes in Cairo, Illinois. HUD took control of the Alexander County Housing Authority last year following allegations of substandard and dangerous living conditions.

In addition to housing vouchers, HUD will offer relocation counseling for the 183 households affected to help them find available public housing where they can move.

U.S. Sens. Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth of Illinois released the following statement about the announcement: