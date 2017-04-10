Banner moment: Cubs finally raise championship flag

Finally, a banner moment at Wrigley Field.



The Chicago Cubs have raised their 2016 World Series championship flag, delighting a raucous crowd that waited through a rain delay for a moment more than a century in the making.



Hall of Famers Ryne Sandberg, Fergie Jenkins and Billy Williams raised banners for the franchise's two previous championships and last year's NL pennant before Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo had the honors for the drought-busting title flag.



Rizzo then brought the championship trophy out when he returned to the field from under the bleachers, drawing more cheers prior to Chicago's home opener against the Los Angeles Dodgers.



It was a moment generations of fans never got to witness. Even more wondered if they would ever get the chance. But that all changed when the Cubs beat the Indians in a thrilling Game 7 at Cleveland last fall for their first championship since 1908.



Wrigley Field opened in 1914 but the "Lovable Losers" didn't move in until 1916.

