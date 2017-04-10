Carbondale Syrian community reacts after chemical attack, US response

After a chemical attack in Syria last week, members of the Syrian community in Carbondale are paying close attention to what's happening in their home country.

Mona Abed Mahmoud and Rahaf were both born in Syria. They moved to the U.S. more than 20 years ago when their husbands got jobs there. They say the recent chemical attack by Syrian President Assad is just another reminder of how much their home has changed. Neither woman has been back to Syria since the conflict started.

"Now the streets are empty, everything is expensive and people are afraid to go outside their home," said Rahaf.

Abed Mahmoud said she was shocked when she heard about the attack. "They don't deserve it. That's breaking our heart," she said.

Both women say their family members in Syria live in constant fear.

"They live day by day. They don't know what's coming tomorrow," said Rahaf.

They hope that U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to take action, launching missiles at a Syrian air base, will encourage other countries to pay attention to what is going on in Syria.

"We were hoping for this to happen a long time ago," said Abed Mahmoud.

They say they hope recent events won't hurt their ability to communicate with their families in Syria.

Once the war is over in Syria, both women say they plan to visit their families there.