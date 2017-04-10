Girl recounts seeing friend, teacher get shot in San Bernardio school

People have gathered Monday night at a vigil to pray for everyone affected by a murder-suicide at an elementary school in San Bernardino.



The vigil at Our Lady of the Assumption Church on Monday night came hours after a man walked into his estranged wife's North Park Elementary School classroom and opened fire without saying a word, killing her and an 8-year-old student before shooting himself in a murder-suicide. The incident spread panic across a city still recovering emotionally from a terror attack just 15 months ago.



A 9-year-old student also was critically wounded. He and the boy who died were behind their special-education teacher, Karen Elaine Smith, 53, the target of the man she had married months earlier, police said.



The shooting left hundreds of distraught parents waiting for hours to reunite with their children.



Staffers knew Cedric Anderson, who had been estranged from his wife for about a month, and he got into the school by saying he had to drop something off for Smith, officials said. Anderson had a history of weapons, domestic violence and possible drug charges that predated the short marriage, authorities said.

A 9-year-old girl who was in the classroom says Anderson "shot everywhere," hitting her friend and her teacher.



The girl, Marissa Perez, and her mother, Elizabeth Barajas, cried and hugged as they reunited several hours after the shooting.



Marissa was one of 15 students in the special-education classroom when the shooting happened. The girl, who had a small amount of blood on her sweatshirt as she talked to The Associated Press earlier Monday, says she hid under the table as soon as she saw the gunman.



She says the man just walked in and started shooting. She pointed to her stomach when asked where her friend got shot.

