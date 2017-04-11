4/10 High School Scores

Below is a list of reported high school scores from Tuesday, April 11th.
Baseball:
Mayfield 18, Fulton City 3
Murray 20, Fulton County 1
Caldwell County 12, University Heights 0
Dawson Springs 5, Crittenden County 4
Lyon County 17, Fort Campbell 1
Egyptian 12, Community Christian 2
Marshall County 11, Webster County 0
Softball:
Murray 15, Fulton County 0
Caldwell County 11, Dawson Springs 0
Crittenden County 8, University Heights 2
Lyon County 15, Fort Campbell 0
Tilghman 13, Pope County 3
Trigg County 9, Hopkinsville 3