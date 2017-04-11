4/10 High School Scores

Below is a list of reported high school scores from Tuesday, April 11th.

Baseball:

Mayfield 18, Fulton City 3

Murray 20, Fulton County 1

Caldwell County 12, University Heights 0

Dawson Springs 5, Crittenden County 4

Lyon County 17, Fort Campbell 1

Egyptian 12, Community Christian 2

Marshall County 11, Webster County 0

Softball:

Murray 15, Fulton County 0

Caldwell County 11, Dawson Springs 0

Crittenden County 8, University Heights 2

Lyon County 15, Fort Campbell 0

Tilghman 13, Pope County 3

Trigg County 9, Hopkinsville 3