WK&T customers should be on alert for a phone scam.



The Graves County Sheriff's Department says scammers are calling WK&T customers and posing as employees.



The scammers say they are trying to collect on your account and ask for credit card information.



WK&T says they do not collect credit or debit card information by phone.



If you are contacted by someone claiming to be a WK&T employee and you have any doubts, hang up and call the WK&T office directly at (877) 954-8748.