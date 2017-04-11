Kevil woman injured in crash on Lovelaceville Road in McCracken County

A Kevil woman was injured in a crash in McCracken County Monday afternoon.



The McCracken County Sheriff's Department was called to a crash in the 6900 block of Lovelaceville Road around 2:30 p.m.



Deputies say 71-year-old Frances Fondaw was driving west when, for unknown reasons, her pickup truck left the road and hit an embankment.



Her truck went airborne and hit several trees before coming to a stop.



Fondaw was taken to a local hospital with incapacitating injuries.



An investigation is ongoing.