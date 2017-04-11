Six things to know - 4/11/17

Here are six things to know for today.



Route 77 in Mississippi County, Missouri will be closed today. Crews will be replacing a culvert pipe. The closure is happening from 7:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. Signs will mark the work zone.



A bone marrow registry drive starts today on the SIU Carbondale campus. The drive will be from 11:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. today and tomorrow at the Student Center. You have to be between 18 and 44 years old to participate. Registration takes about 15 minutes and involves a cheek swab.



The LaCenter city council is holding a meeting at city hall tonight about the decision to dissolve the police department and add a fee on top of the water utility bills in the city. It starts at 5:00 p.m. The department's last day will be May 30.



A warning from the Graves County Sheriff's Office. Scammers are calling people and pretending to work with WK&T. They are asking for personal credit card information for payment on past due accounts. If you get a call, and think it is a scam, hang up and call the WK&T office.



You can let Congressman James Comer know about issues impacting you. He is hosting a town hall in Lyon County this afternoon at 4:00 p.m. It will be at the courthouse in Eddyville.



Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner is launching the first official campaign tour of his re-election bid as Democrats line up to try to defeat him in 2018. Rauner kicks off a two-day, multi-stop swing this morning in suburban Chicago. Other stops will include a Springfield rally tonight and visits tomorrow in southern Illinois.