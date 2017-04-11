Shawneetown, IL man to serve more than 35 years in prison for producing child pornography

A Shawneetown, Illinois man will serve more than 35 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to producing child pornography.



On Monday, 21-year-old Joshua McKinney pleaded guilty to three counts of child pornography.



The Gallatin County State's Attorney says McKinney admitted to producing three images of child pornography by photographing the genitals of three girls under the age of 13.



An investigation began when household members discovered lewd pictures believed to be of a child on McKinney's phone.



As part of his plea deal, McKinney received a total sentence of 36 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, 12 years for each count.



His must serve at least 85% of his sentence. He will also have to register as a child sexual predator for the rest of his life and faces parole after he is released from prison.