Portions of Noble Park to be temporarily closed

A portion of Noble Park will be temporarily closed for Phase II of the Noble Park Lake Bank Stabilization Project.



The city says the gate that provides car access to the roadway along the east side of Noble Park Lake will be closed at times from 8:00 p.m. - 6:00 a.m.



The main park gates and the park's outer loop road will remain open during normal park hours.



The level of the lake has been lowered to expose the steel sheet piling retaining wall. During the overnight hours, crews will be sandblasting the existing retaining wall.



After sandblasting, the contractor will apply two coats of a black protective epoxy which will increase the wall’s life expectancy.



They will also be installing approximately 600 linear feet of steel sheet piling with a concrete cap and epoxy coating along the south and west bank of Noble Park Lake. The sheet piling creates a retaining wall to stabilize the bank erosion.



This week, crews will be installing orange construction fencing on the southwest side of the lake to create a staging area and to restrict access to the project. This will be up for the next several months.