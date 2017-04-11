Metropolis man sentenced to prison for death of wife - WPSD Local 6: Your news, weather, and sports authority

Metropolis man sentenced to prison for death of wife

Posted: Updated:
MASSAC COUNTY, IL -

Allan Stephens, the Metropolis man accused of murdering his wife, pleaded guilty to 1st degree murder on Tuesday.

Debbie Stephens was found dead inside her Massac County home in December. She had died from a gunshot wound.

According to Debbie's family, Allan called his son and confessed to the shooting before he called 911.

A judge sentenced Allan to 30 years in prison. He must serve 100% of that sentence.

Powered by Frankly