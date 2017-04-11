Murray State University student says she was raped on campus over the weekend

A Murray State University student says she was raped on campus.



Murray State Police say on Monday, a student reported that she was sexually assaulted by an acquaintance in a parking lot on campus.



The sexual assault is being called a rape as defined in the FBI’s Uniform Crime Report.



The student said it happened around 9:00 p.m. on Saturday.



The alleged assailant is a non-student and was known by the victim.



The victim says she does not want to pursue criminal charges.



University officials are providing recovery resources to the student.