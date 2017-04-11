Murray State University student says she was raped on campus ove - WPSD Local 6: Your news, weather, and sports authority

Murray State University student says she was raped on campus over the weekend

MURRAY, Ky -

A Murray State University student says she was raped on campus.

Murray State Police say on Monday, a student reported that she was sexually assaulted by an acquaintance in a parking lot on campus.

The sexual assault is being called a rape as defined in the FBI’s Uniform Crime Report.

The student said it happened around 9:00 p.m. on Saturday.

The alleged assailant is a non-student and was known by the victim.

The victim says she does not want to pursue criminal charges.

University officials are providing recovery resources to the student.

