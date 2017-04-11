Community groups sought to host Kentucky Proud dinners

Kentucky agriculture officials say community organizations are being invited to apply to host Kentucky Proud dinners that showcase local food products.



The state Department of Agriculture says the Kentucky Proud "Farm to Fork Program" will provide funding to qualifying applicants for the dinners.



The program also promotes local agritourism businesses.



Approval will be based upon the date the completed applications are received by the agriculture department and the availability of program funds.



Officials say no more than two events in a single county will be approved.



The department says applications may be submitted through Oct. 17 or until funds are exhausted. Successful applicants must hold their events no later than Nov. 30, 2017.



Funding is made possible through a grant from the Kentucky Agricultural Development Fund.

