Both lanes back open eastbound on I-24 Ohio River bridge near Paducah after crash

Both eastbound lanes of traffic are back open on the Interstate 24 Ohio River bridge between Paducah and Metropolis after they were blocked for a time Tuesday by a crash.

The crash involved two tractor-trailers and two cars. It happened at mile point 0.0 between Paducah and Metropolis.

While crews were working to clear the site, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet advised drivers who were not driving commercial vehicles to self-detour via the U.S. 45 Ohio River "Brookport" Bridge. Commercial trucks could not detour there, because the Brookport bridge has a maximum width restriction of 8 feet.

The McCracken County Sheriff's Department first sent us a notification about the wreck around 2 p.m. The department announced that the site was clear around 3:43 p.m.