Both lanes back open eastbound on I-24 Ohio River bridge near Paducah after crash

Traffic is being diverted from Interstate 57 northbound in Williamson County, Illinois, after a wreck involving three tractor-trailers.More
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says KY 1592/Webster Road will be closed between the 3 and 4 mile marker so that a damaged cross drain can be replaced.More
Bikers from all over the country are headed to the Union County Fairgrounds for the annual Kentucky Bike Rally.More
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says work will be done from near the US 51 interchange at Fulton northwards to the 21 mile maker near Mayfield.More
The city says Grand Avenue from Lewis Lane to Giant City Road will be closed to through traffic from 7:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.More
A man has died after he was hit by a car in Harrisburg, Illinois, according to the Harrisburg Police Department.More
A Calloway County woman faces seven charges after a one-car wreck on the Western Kentucky Parkway in Muhlenberg County that happened Friday evening, according to state police. A puppy that was thrown from the car is being cared for by troopers.More
Two people had to be flown to a St. Louis hospital Friday night after a wreck involving an SUV on I-57 in Franklin County, Illinois, according to state police.More
The driver was not injured in the crash.More
