Explosion at Army ammunition plant in Missouri kills 1

An explosion Tuesday at a sprawling ammunition plant near Kansas City, Missouri, killed one person and injured four others, the U.S. Army said.

The Army Joint Munitions Command said in a statement that the blast happened at the Lake City Army Ammunition Plant in Independence, just east of Kansas City. A spokeswoman said no other details, including what caused the explosion, were immediately available.

The 77-year-old plant sits on nearly 4,000 acres and is the first of a dozen Army-run small-arms factories. The plant makes small-caliber ammunition and tests its reliability. It also operates the NATO test center.

The property has more than 400 buildings and nine warehouses, and has a storage capacity of more than 700,000 square feet. Its workforce includes 29 Department of Army civilians and a soldier to provide contract oversight. It has a governmental staff payroll of $2.9 million.

Mark Carrick, deputy fire chief in Independence, said the plant has its own fire brigade that is working on the explosion.

Federal workplace safety officials will investigate the explosion.



Scott Allen with the U.S. Department of Labor's Occupational Safety and Health Administration says he has few immediate details about the blast, but he says OSHA investigators are heading to the scene.

