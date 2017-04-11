Kentucky doctor dragged off plane being treated in Chicago

An attorney who represents the man who was forcibly removed from a United Express flight says his client is being treated at a Chicago hospital for injuries he sustained in the incident.



Chicago attorney Stephen L. Golan says David Dao's family is "focused only on Dr. Dao's medical care and treatment." He says the family "wants the world to know that they are very appreciative of the outpouring of prayers, concern and support they have received."



The 69-year-old from Elizabethtown, Kentucky, refused to leave the flight, saying he needed to get home to treat patients.

Earlier Tuesday, the CEO of United Airlines issued a stronger apology about the incident, calling the confrontation "truly horrific."



Oscar Munoz said in a note to employees Tuesday that he continues to be disturbed by the events Sunday night in Chicago. He said, "No one should ever be mistreated this way."



Munoz was widely criticized for two statements Monday about the altercation, in which he described Dao as "disruptive and belligerent."



On Tuesday, Munoz said he was committed to "fix what's broken so this never happens again." He pledged to review the company's policies for seeking volunteers to give up their seats, for handling oversold flights and for partnering with airport authorities and local law enforcement.



The company plans to share results of the review by April 30.