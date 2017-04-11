Deputies look for missing 16-year-old Jeffery Anderson Jr. in McCracken County

UPDATE: A Calloway County man who has been missing since Tuesday has been found, according to the Calloway County Sheriff's Office.More
UPDATE: A Calloway County man who has been missing since Tuesday has been found, according to the Calloway County Sheriff's Office.More
A family hopes for a miracle as the search continues for two missing swimmers on the Mississippi River in Jackson County, Illinois.More
A family hopes for a miracle as the search continues for two missing swimmers on the Mississippi River in Jackson County, Illinois.More
A group of family and friends in Pulaski County, Illinois, is spending the July 4 holiday on the Ohio River. But, instead of celebrating, they’re searching for their missing loved one.More
A group of family and friends in Pulaski County, Illinois, is spending the July 4 holiday on the Ohio River. But, instead of celebrating, they’re searching for their missing loved one.More
The Massac County Sheriff's Department says that Melissa Harris was found and is safe.More
The Massac County Sheriff's Department says that Melissa Harris was found and is safe.More
Family members are still searching for missing Karnak, Illinois man Michael “Shawn” Neill. But most days, they say they’re the only ones looking.More
Family members are still searching for missing Karnak, Illinois man Michael “Shawn” Neill. But most days, they say they’re the only ones looking.More