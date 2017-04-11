Deputies look for missing 16-year-old Jeffery Anderson Jr. in McCracken County

The McCracken County Sheriff's Department says it wants your help finding a missing teen.

Deputies say 16-year-old Jeffery Todd Anderson Jr. was last seen during the overnight hours of April 9 at a home in the West Paducah area.

He is described as standing 6 feet, 3 inches tall and he has red hair.

If you know where Anderson is, you are asked to call the sheriff's department at 270-444-4719.