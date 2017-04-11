Investigator: Woman solved own murder by secretly recording fight

Debbie Stephens recorded an entire argument leading up to her death in December. Massac County investigator Chad Kaylor says the audio proves Allan Stephens intentionally shot his wife in the head.

"We feel that Debbie Stephens actually solved her own murder by secretly recording the fight by her and Allan Stephens," he says.

Without the recording, Allan Stephens would have been the only witness to the murder at their Metropolis, Illinois, home. He pleaded guilty to first degree murder Tuesday, and he was sentenced to 30 years in prison.

Stephens appeared stoic in court, giving only yes and no answers to the judge. He made no statement, and he didn’t look at family members in the courtroom as Debbie's sister, Jeannie Lee Darnall, ready a statement. There didn’t appear to be any remorse on Stephens' face. In fact, I saw him laughing at a joke before the judge entered the courtroom.

Jeannie told me she had to be strong in court Tuesday for her family and her big sister. She read a victim impact statement before the judge imposed sentencing. “He took a human being's life, somebody's sister, somebody's mother, somebody's aunt,” Jeannie says.

A couple of times during her statement, she says she looked over at her brother-in-law. “That's what's so difficult is seeing him walk by, knowing we used to laugh and cut up, same things that we do here. It's so sad, because we did have a lot of fun,” she says.

The family won’t endure a lengthy trial and Dennis Darnell, Debbie’s brother, says the confession “was like a weight lifted. There's some closure there after all this has been going on.”

Since the tragedy in December, the family has been brought closer together. “We lost our dad, our mom had a stroke, and we lost our sister. It brings home how important family is,” Jeannie says.

They want their sister to be remembered as a kind-hearted nurse that would have given the shirt off her back to help others. Jeannie says she’s relieved. “She's in heaven now, and the wind's blowing on her face. She’s at peace.”

In his judgment, the judge referenced part of Jeannie’s statement, in which she said: “God has consequences for all actions, the good and the bad." Jeannie says it felt good knowing that the judge heard her words before sentencing Stephens to 30 years in prison.

Stephens can appeal his guilty plea within 30 days. His sentence takes away any chance of getting out early. He will be older than 90 when he completes his prison term.

Abigail Barnes is Stephens' defense attorney. She says: “Allan has been incredibly remorseful throughout this entire process. At this point, now that it is over, what his hope is that his son and his family can move forward in rebuilding their lives from this point on.”

I also asked Barnes about Stephens’ original plan to go forward without counsel. She says she believes anyone facing a murder charge needs council. She says, otherwise, a verdict could be easily overturned.

Ultimately, Jeannie says she hopes her sister is remembered for her kindness and love, rather than as a victim of a horrible crime.