Local police train to decrease line-of-duty deaths

Paducah police officers take to this precision driving course to practice their skills.

In 2016, 144 officers died in the line of duty. Car crashes are the second leading cause of death after gunfire.

The Paducah Police Department has adopted a program called Below 100 training, joining a national effort to lower that number. There are five points to Below 100 training:

Buckle up Wear your vest Slow down W.I.N. - What's important now? Complacency kills

"That's the reason we train — for safety — not only the safety of the public, but for our officers," explained Sgt. Kelly Drew, training and driving instructor at Paducah Police.

Scott Davis is another driving instructor on the course. He's training Paducah police officers on this precision driving course.

"You're basically trying to thread your car in between these two cones right here," David explained to an officer.

Paducah police officers train every year. They're graded on how well they do in the course. Knocking over a cone in the course symbolizes hitting a person or structure on the street.

"If you don't do it every day, your skills are going to fade away," said Drew. "So, it's important to keep our officers challenged and refreshed on those skills, because they may need to use those skills to save someone's life out in the field."

Driving may seem trivial to train for, but officers can't help you if they get hurt. The Below 100 training reminds officers to slow down.

"We want to get the line of duty deaths below 100, because the majority of them are preventable," said Drew.

Drew said his officers need to focus on what they can control out on the street - their safety.

The last year that fewer than 100 officers were killed on duty nationwide was 1943.