Attorney: Mississippi County sheriff to plead not guilty

The attorney for Mississippi County, Missouri, Sheriff Cory Hutcheson released a statement Tuesday saying Hutcheson will plead not guilty. Hutcheson faces multiple charges including assault and robbery.

The charges stem from an investigation by the Missouri Highway Patrol and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Hutcheson faces two sets of criminal charges. The first complaint filed against him charges the sheriff with seven counts of forgery, seven counts of tampering with computer data, and one count of notary misconduct. The second complaint charges him with one count of second-degree assault, one count of first-degree robbery, and one count of false declaration.

In a statement sent Tuesday, Attorney Scott Rosenblum says the sheriff looks forward to addressing the charges in court. Rosenblum says the charges "will be shown to be misguided and politically motivated."

For our previous reporting of what the charges allege, click here.

You can read the full statement below this story.