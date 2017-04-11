Deputies search for theft suspect

Sheriff's deputies are searching for a man accused of stealing from cabins in the area.

The Weakley County, Tennessee, Sheriff's Department says deputies began looking for Darrin Walton several weeks ago. He's accused of stealing more than $25,000 worth of items from multiple hunting cabins.

Deputies say they did spot Walton Monday in the Austin Springs area but lost him during a chase. They believe he ran into the north fork of the Obion River. Tuesday morning a truck was reported stolen from a home near Palmersville but it was later found abandoned.

If you have seen Walton or know his whereabouts; call police.