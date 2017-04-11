Man wanted in deadly Carbondale shooting arrested in Arkansas

A man wanted in a deadly Carbondale shooting that happened in March has been arrested in Arkansas, according to the Carbondale Police Department.

On March 9, 19-year-old Javon Trott of Johnston City, Illinois, was found in the 400 block of East Willow Street in Carbondale with a gunshot wound. He was taken to Carbondale Memorial Hospital, where he died later that night. On March 10, Carbondale police announced they were looking for 22-year-old Jarrell Pullen, wanted on a warrant for first degree murder in Trott's death.

On Monday, April 11, an Arkansas sheriff's department notified Carbondale police that Pullen was arrested in Jonesboro. Pullen awaits extradition in the Craighead County, Arkansas, Jail.