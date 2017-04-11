Families respond to HUD plans to tear down 2 housing complexes in Cairo, Illinois

Hundreds of people in Cairo, Illinois, will soon be without homes. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development announced Monday night that it plans to tear down the Elmwood and McBride public housing buildings there.

Families who live there say they feel betrayed by the agency they thought would help them.

Coretta Cornelius is one the many people living in the McBride housing complex in Cairo. There are plenty of issues with public housing there and in the Elmwood buildings, but she says no one wanted to help until Monday, when leaders from HUD told the town the buildings will come down.

"Now everybody wants to help us? Now it's a problem? It's been a problem. Nobody ever came out here and addressed this problem," Cornelius says.

She says no maintenance has been performed at the housing complex over the years, and people who live there have had enough of the problems and hazards in their homes.

"That's why they need to tear them down," she says. "It ain't because we got rats and roaches. That's a minor issue to the big dogs. The problem is: They got asbestos, and termites, and no telling what else in these buildings."

A HUD spokesperson says the buildings are beyond repair after years of mismanagement. HUD says families can accept public housing vouchers that will allow them to move to other public housing in Cairo or elsewhere.

Cornelius says she and others don't want to go.

"Why is it 'Just take a Section 8 voucher?' Why you can't just come down here and give us the proper help we need?" she asks.

She says it's time for leaders to stand up and build new, safe housing for the hundreds of families who want to stay.

Brian Sullivan with HUD says the agency's first priority is relocating families to other public housing. With limited affordable housing in Cairo, he says many of the affected households will likely need to move out of Alexander County. After housing is found for those families, HUD will start planning demolition.

Sullivan says HUD aims to have the units cleared out and shut down by the end of the summer.

