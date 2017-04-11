Kentuckians voice concerns over senior health care at town hall with U.S. Rep. James Comer

As Congress continues to debate a new health care bill, seniors worry their insurance costs will only grow. The topic was a big one at a town hall meeting in Eddyville on Tuesday with U.S. Rep. James Comer.



Clifford Jones signed into the town hall meeting looking for answers.

"I would like to ask the question about health care and where he stands," said Jones, who traveled from Princeton, Kentucky.

It's a topic many people in their 60s are worried about after House Speaker Paul Ryan proposed a health care bill that would gradually raise the eligibility age for Medicare, putting seniors at risk of increased health care costs.

"That bill would have affected the elderly very much. That would really trouble people," Jones said.

With ongoing negotiations over a new health care bill, people voiced their concerns to Comer.

"You need to fight every time they say they need to charge the old people more money, because the old people are already on a fixed income," said Becky Mckee, who lives in Lyon County.

"Whether you're conservative or liberal, whether your Democrat or Republican, you have to admit there are problems in the health care system," Comer said.

Comer said before a new health care bill can pass, Congress has to figure out a solution to two major problems in our area.

"Of 35 counties in the First Congressional District, 31 counties only have one insurance carrier, so that's a problem. There's too many people on Medicaid. It's not sustainable," Comer said.

Comer said he has some hope a new bill will pass, but it's an issue Congress will continue to debate.

Congress is on a two-week recess. Comer is spending that time holding town hall meetings through the state. He says Congress will continue the debates over major issues such as health care, the budget and Syria once it is back in session.

If you missed our Facebook Live stream from the town hall, you can watch it below this story.