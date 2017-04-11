If approved, zoning change could bring new nursing facility to Paducah

A new nursing facility could be opening in the 4000 block of Pecan Drive in Paducah.

Tuesday, city commissioners proposed changing the site's zoning to allow a 100-bed skilled nursing facility. If approved, the area would also include detention ponds to better protect the area from flooding.

Also at Tuesday's Paducah City Commission meeting, commissioners proposed a change order for the Olivet Church Road project that could save about $114,000.

The proposed change order for the city's contract with Jim Smith Contracting Company would bring the total contract to $6,266.136.09. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet allocated $6.2 million toward the project, and the city is responsible for a little more than $66,000. of the project cost.

The city is scheduled to vote on both ordinances on April 18.