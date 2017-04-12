LaCenter citizens voice concerns over city's decision to dismantle full-time police department

The LaCenter City Council is reconsidering its decision to dismantle the city's full-time police department. Tuesday, citizens concerned over their safety voiced their worries before the council.

City leaders are looking at other ways they can fix it and will return next month with ideas.

One concerned person asked: Why would people move there without a police department?

"Why do I want to stay here if you cannot provide protection for women and children, and at a timely rate"" the man asked. "Yes, I understand you can call (KSP) Post 1 or Wickliffe (Police). Why do we want to stay here?"

If the city council ultimately does not change it's decision, the police department's last day will be May 30.