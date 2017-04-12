Woman accused of shooting at ATV riders pleads not guilty in court

The woman accused of shooting at people riding ATV's on her property pleaded not guilty in court on Tuesday.



Bonita Walker faces wanton endangerment and criminal mischief charges.



Deputies say back in February they were called to shots fired and someone being held at gunpoint in a field along Salem Chapel Road.



Walker has allegedly fired multiple rounds at ATV riders that has crossed onto her property. The ATV riders, who were stopped by Walker, said they had started in an area that they had permission to be in, but then crossed onto Walker's property.



We do not known when Walker will be back in court.