United pledges to review policies on removal of passengers

The CEO of United Airlines' parent company is pledging to review policies after a passenger was dragged off a full fight in Chicago.



In his most contrite apology yet, Oscar Munoz said Tuesday that no one should be mistreated that way. He described the removal by airport police as "truly horrific."



Munoz also said the company would reassess policies for seeking volunteers to give up their seats, for handling oversold flights and for partnering with airport authorities.



Meanwhile, details emerged about the passenger, who was identified as 69-year-old Kentucky physician David Dao.



The doctor was seen on cellphone videos recorded by other passengers at O'Hare Airport. He was convicted more than a decade ago of felony charges involving his prescribing of drugs and spent years trying to regain his license.