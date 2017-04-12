Rolling road block planned on I-69 near Nortonville, KY - WPSD Local 6: Your news, weather, and sports authority

Rolling road block planned on I-69 near Nortonville, KY

HOPKINS COUNTY, KY -

There will be a rolling road block on Interstate 69 near Nortonville, Kentucky on Wednesday.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the rolling road block will be on southbound I-69 near the interchange with the Pennyrile Parkway at exit 106.

Crews will be out changing overhead sign boards. The rolling road block is expected to be from 9:00 a.m. - Noon.

