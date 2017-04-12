Six things to know - 4/12/17

Here are six things to know for today.



Repairs are being made to outdoor weather sirens in Carbondale this morning. Crews will be at West Willow Street. You may hear sirens sounding anytime after 8:30 a.m.



You can help save someone's life with just a swab of your cheek. SIU Carbondale's bone marrow registry drive continues today. It is happening from 11:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. at the north end of the student center. You must be between 18 and 44 years old to participate in the drive. Matches are based on DNA, not blood type.



Congressman James Comer will hold another town hall today. This morning's meeting is at 9:30 a.m. in Cadiz. It is happening at the Renaissance Center at 49 Jefferson Street.



We'll be following the case against a former Carlisle County teacher accused of having sexually explicit talks with a student. Zachary Sims is expected in court this morning. Kentucky State Police started investigating Sims after getting tips he was involved with a 17-year-old student. Sims has resigned from his teaching position.



China's president says there is a need to end North Korea's nuclear weapons program and his country is willing to help. He called President Trump overnight after Trump tweeted that China should play a more active role. China's president says the nuclear program must be ended peacefully.



President Trump will welcome the leader of NATO to Washington D.C. today. He will visit the president at the White House for a meeting. Both leaders will hold a joint news conference after that. The president has criticized NATO in the past saying it was costing the U.S. too much money.