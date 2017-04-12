Marion, IL police say fake animal control vehicles being used to steal pets

The Marion, Illinois Police Department is warning residents to be on the lookout for fake animal control vehicles after several pets have been reported stolen.



Pets have been reported stolen on Cochran Road and Moake School Road outside of Marion, and in the Cambria area.



The thieves are reported driving in vehicles that have a sticker or magnet on the doors saying "Animal Control." These are not official animal control vehicles.



Official animal control vehicles are marked with government plates and municipal or county markings.



Police say the thieves are looking for docile pets that are outside and easy to steal. They had reportedly lured pets off property or have taken them right out of people's yards.



If you see any fake "Animal Control" vehicles, you are asked to call your local law enforcement agency.