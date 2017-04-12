2017 Tax Day approaching

Time is running out to file your tax returns. Tax Day is April 18 this year. Your deadline to file was pushed because the traditional Tax Day (April 15) falls on a Saturday and IRS offices will be off April 17 for Emancipation Day.

During Fiscal Year 2016, the IRS collected more than $3.3 trillion, processed more than 244 million tax returns, and issued more than $426 billion in tax refunds. You can read more from the IRS Data Book by clicking here.

What to know more about one of Americans least favorite day? Check out the infographic from WalletHub below.