Preparations to celebrate Easter

Easter is one of America's most celebrated holidays and brings both religious and secular traditions.

71% of Americans classify themselves as Christians, whom celebrate Easter to mark the resurrection of Jesus. 51.9% plan to attend church for the holiday. Easter actually tops the list of most popular church days. Christmas is second.

Christians aren't the only ones who celebrate Easter. 81.3% of Americans plan to celebrate the day. That often involves gifts and candy. Easter is second only to Halloween for the amount of candy sales.

There are more fun facts about Easter in this infographic by WalletHub.