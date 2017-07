Former local teacher Zach Sims will enter his plea another day.

Kentucky State Police arrested Sims earlier this month on accusations he had a relationship with a 17-year-old student. He was a gym teacher at Carlisle County but has resigned.

Sims was scheduled to have his arraignment today but it was postponed last minute. His attorney, Emily Roark, was in another trial this morning.

Sims will now have his arraignment April 19.