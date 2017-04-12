Semi driver injured in crash on Interstate 24 in southern Illinois

A Green Bay, Wisconsin man was injured in a crash on Interstate 24 in Johnson County on Tuesday.



Illinois State Police say around 7:50 p.m.they were called to a crash near mile marker 15. This is between exits 14 and 16 near Vienna.



Troopers say 63-year-old Dennis Hubbell was driving a semi east on I-24 when he ran off the road to the left and hit a guardrail.



The semi went through the guardrail and down an embankment. It stopped in a deep ditch between the east and west bound lanes of I-24.



Hubbell had minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital.



An investigation into the crash is underway.