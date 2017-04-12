Trans fats ban linked with fewer NY heart attacks & strokes

Horses and Hope Mobile Clinic 9/20/16More
Horses and Hope Mobile Clinic 9/20/16More
More than 400 people have been charged with taking part in health care fraud and opioid scams that totaled $1.3 billion in false billing.More
More than 400 people have been charged with taking part in health care fraud and opioid scams that totaled $1.3 billion in false billing.More
It's unclear whether the measure will survive a showdown vote next week.More
It's unclear whether the measure will survive a showdown vote next week.More
Vice President Mike Pence promoted a revamped Senate health care bill Wednesday, choosing the home turf of Kentucky's high-profile senators to "turn up the heat" on the struggling Republican effort...More
Vice President Mike Pence promoted a revamped Senate health care bill Wednesday, choosing the home turf of Kentucky's high-profile senators to "turn up the heat" on the struggling Republican effort...More
(WDTN) While the opioid epidemic grips Ohio, one Dayton hospital here is making sure the youngest victims are in good hands.More
(WDTN) While the opioid epidemic grips Ohio, one Dayton hospital here is making sure the youngest victims are in good hands.More