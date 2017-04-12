FBI investigating incident at local jail

The FBI is investigating a civil rights complaint after an incident at the Graves County Jail. There are a lot of unanswered questions right now, but here is what we know.

Kentucky State Police say two inmates face charges for assaulting another inmate. Troopers began their investigation Monday. There was also a complaint about the use of force on an inmate by authorities.

KSP sent that complaint to the FBI because they determined it was a civil rights complaint. It will be up to the FBI to determine if criminal charges should be filed.

We were also able to confirm last week that the Kentucky Department of Corrections also came to investigate an incident at the jail.

There is video footage of the incident. We have asked for it; but since it is an active criminal investigation, the jail declined our request.

We do not know right now who is accused of using force on an inmate at the jail but we will continue working on this story and bring new details to you.