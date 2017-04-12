Woman killed in Calloway County wreck

A woman died in a wreck that trapped her in her vehicle Tuesday night on Kentucky 121 in Calloway County, according to the sheriff's office.

The wreck happened around 10:15 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of KY 121 and Airport Road. The Murray Police Department and the Calloway County Sheriff's Department responded to the crash.

Deputies say 31-year-old Lashanda Scott was headed east on KY 121 when she crossed the center line and hit a westbound vehicle driven by 79-year-old Aleta Beane of Murray.

Responders removed Scott from the vehicle by mechanical means, and she was pronounced dead at the scene. Deputies say Scott's daughter was in the vehicle with her. The girl was taken to Murray-Calloway County Hospital and later released.

Beane was taken to Murray-Calloway County Hospital with injuries deputies say were not life threatening. She was later taken to a Nashville, Tennessee, area hospital for further treatment.

The sheriff's office is continuing to investigate the crash. In addition to sheriff's deputies and police officers, responders with Calloway County Fire-Rescue and the Murray-Calloway County Hospital Ambulance Service responded to the crash.