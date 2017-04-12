Police warn against fake animal control trucks taking pets

Keep an eye on your furry family members: That's the message from Williamson County, Illinois, Sheriff's Office Wednesday.

According to a Facebook post from Marion police, someone has used a Dodge Ram truck to pose as animal control, going around and picking up pets. The missing pets have been reported on Cochran Road and Moake School Road near Marion, as well as in the Cambria area. That has dog-loving neighbors on edge.

As the youngest of three, Kanzu is a little people-shy. That characteristic has his best friend and owner, Michael Kawesa, hoping his pup would get away in time if a dog-napper drove up. “If you're taking a dog that belongs to somebody, you're just hurting somebody," Kawesa says.

Kawesa says he's in a dog-friendly neighborhood, so he's never worried before about having his pets stolen.

Now, that has changed.

“(I) definitely keep a closer eye on them and don't let them out of my sight, even when I’m walking them, or keep them in the house," he says. "I’ll have to keep a closer eye on them.”

In the meantime, members of law enforcement say to keep an eye on your dogs that are kenneled outside and the dogs you keep on a lead.

“It’s unfortunate, but it's a twisted world. That's all I can say," Kawesa says about the pet thefts.

Kawesa says he hopes whoever is responsible will think before taking a part of someone's family.

Members of law enforcement say the person responsible has lured pets or taken them out of yards.