2nd man charged in fatal October shooting

A grand jury has returned a superseding indictment charging a second man in the October shooting death of Detrick Rogers in Murphysboro, Illinois.

State's Attorney Michael Carr's office announced the superseding indictment Wednesday, which charges 28-year-old Cortez Turner of Murphysboro in the Oct. 24 shooting.

A previous indictment charged Juwan Jackson with two counts of first degree murder and one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm in the shooting. Last week, he pleaded not guilty to those charges. The superseding indictment charges Jackson and Turner each with three counts of first degree murder, one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm and one count of conspiracy to commit aggravated discharge of a firearm.

Turner was also shot in the Oct. 24 incident. Now, Carr's office says Turner and Jackson are accused of acting together to kill Rogers.